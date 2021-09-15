The cut-off for the general category candidates who appeared for the JEE Mains exam has been announced by the National Testing Agency. Set at 87.89, it is lower than last year's 90.37. Students who meet the cut-off will be allowed to write the JEE Advanced exam, which will be held on October 3 and 18 this year.

Registration for the exam will begin on September 15 on the official website https://jeeadv.ac.in/, with the last date of registration being September 20. Registration for foreign students has already begun. The results, which were supposed to be released on September 13, were postponed "by a day or two" according to the Director General of the National Testing Agency.

There were reports in circulation about the NTA releasing the results late last night, but they happened to be released early this morning instead. Ten lakh students appeared for the exam, out of which 44 candidates managed to score a 100 percentile. Incredibly, 18 students were declared joint holders of the first rank. You can check your results at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The full score card will also be released by the NTA soon, and the final answer key based on which the scoring was done was released too.