Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur annouced that first one lakh schools can now be registered free for the nationwide Fit India Quiz, which is the first-ever fitness and sports quiz for school children.

The nation-wide quiz has Rs 3.25 crore as prize money and would be telecasted on Star Sports. Thakur said, “The Fit India Quiz has been launched as part of the Fit India Movement envisioned by Prime Minister which has played a significant role in creating large scale awareness about the importance of leading a fit life. To motivate more students to join the Fit India Quiz, the participation fee of the two students from the first 1 lakh schools has been waived off.”

The competition was launched by Thakur, in presence of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on September 1. It will have representations from every state and union territory in the country and will be a mix of online and broadcast rounds. School students from across the country will get an opportunity to test their fitness and sports knowledge against their peers.

Can a students directly apply for the competition?

According to the official website (fitindia.gov.in/fit-india-quiz) candidates cannot directly apply for this compettition. The school where he or she is studying should apply online, nominating him or her.

What is the mode of applying?

Application Forms can only be submitted through online mode on the link provided above from September 1.



Who is eligible to apply?

It does not matter if the school is private or public, as long as it is located in India—any school can apply. Students up to Class 12 are eligible to participate in the Fit India Quiz. It is noteworthy that the questions in the quiz contest are such that those studying in Class 8 and above would be able to answer them easily.