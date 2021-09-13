If you are a JEE aspirant, it's an important day for you. Not only is the National Testing Agency (NTA) releasing the results of JEE Main in some time, the registration for JEE Advanced will also begin today. IIT Kharagpur, in a notice, postponed the date of commencement of the registration process from September 11 to September 13.

The results of JEE Main will be declared on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA will also release the final answer key, cut-off and all India ranks along with the results. As JEE Main is conducted in multiple shifts and each shift has different levels of difficulty, the NTA follows a normalisation procedure which is based on percentile scores.

Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates will qualify to even apply for JEE Advanced. The online registration process will start in the afternoon on September 13. JEE Advanced is the gateway to IITs. Here's what you need to do to apply for JEE Advanced once the JEE Main results are out.

Step1: Visit the official site of JEE Advanced — jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on JEE Advanced 2021 link

Step 3: Log in to the account or register online

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit

Step 6: Your application will be submitted

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy

Step 8: The registration fees are Rs 1400 for female candidates and SC/ST/PWD category candidates and Rs 2800 for other candidates