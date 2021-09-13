The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the results for the Chartered Accountants (CA) July 2021 examination on September 13. If you had appeared for the exam you can just visit the official website — icai.org — and check out the notice. CA foundation and final (old and new courses) results can also be accessed from other websites — caiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Women have won the day. In the old course, Ruth Clare Dsilva aced the exam with an All India Rank (AIR) 1 while Malavika R Krishnan secured the second rank. In the new course, Nandini Agrawal topped the exam, followed by Sakhshi Airan with AIR 2 and Bagrecha Sakshi Rajendrakuma at rank 3. In the Chartered Accountants (CA) final exam held in July, 46,139 had registered for the old course while in the new course, 83,606 candidates had applied. As per ICAI, 82,839 had applied for the foundation course.

The CA Final examinations were held between July 5 and July 19. The CA Final (old course) Group 1 examination were conducted on July 5, 7, 9, and 11 and the CA Final (old course) Group 2 exams were conducted on July 13, 15, 17, and 19.

If you haven't checked your results yet, here's how to do it:

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites listed above

Step 2: Click on the CA Result 2021 link

Step 3: Select the exam that you have appeared for — CA Final (Old) or CA Final (New)

Step 4: Enter your registration number

Step 5: Enter your 6-digit Roll Number.

If you want to apply for verification of answer sheets, you have to apply within a month along with a demand draft of Rs 200 in favour of the Secretary, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, payable at New Delhi.

The scorecards will be sent by speed post, after a few days. In case you cont get the scorecard, you can write to dms_examhelpline@icai.in within four to five weeks from the date of the result.