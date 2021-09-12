Requesting the medical aspirants not to take extreme steps against the NEET, the Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the State government could not get exemption from the test as it did not get enough time.

"Even though the NEET is hard to take, the students have to face it this year. The State government will implement the 7.5 reservation for the welfare of government school students. Also, it will ensure that there will be no NEET in the State next year," he added.

He pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government is going to pass a resolution against the NEET in the assembly on Monday. "We will mention strong reasons against the NEET in our resolution, so that the President cannot neglect it as he did for previous resolutions which were passed in the Tamil Nadu assembly," said the Minister.

He further blamed that some parties in Tamil Nadu are openly supporting NEET. "Even the AIADMK is supporting this test indirectly. However, the DMK government is firm on getting exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu students as our party said in the election manifesto. The State government could not get an exemption this year as we did not get enough time for that," Subramanian said.