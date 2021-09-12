Across seven centres of the Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu, 3028 aspirants are taking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exam today.

According to an official from education department, "Seven exam centres were notified by Education Department to conduct NEET medical entrance exams (UG) for aspirants in Tiruppur district."

The exam centres include Jayanthi Public Senior Secondary School (480), AVP College of Arts and Science (420), Sasurie College o Arts and College (420), Bala Matriculation School (420), Sri GVGT Visalakshi College for Women (480), Maharani Arts and Science College (328), Little Kingdom School (480). A total of 3,028 aspirants took part in the exam, which was conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm today, across the country.