The last date for submission of application for admission to the full time PhD programme under the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Doctoral Fellowship Scheme for 2021-22 has been extended to September 15.

Candidates shall submit online application form by registering at www.app.ktu.edu.in. Detailed Notification and Guidelines issued by the AICTE are available in the University web site (www.ktu.edu.in). For any queries, students can contact the Research Wing of the University through the email phdadf@ktu.edu.in.