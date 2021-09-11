A total of 10,340 aspirants are set to write NEET Examination from 20 centres in Madurai, Theni and Sivaganga districts on Sunday. In all, 10,341 aspirants are going to write the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from 20 centres in the districts.

Among them, around 600 students are from government and government-aided schools. The remaining aspirants belong to private schools and those who are attempting NEET again. The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will be allowed in the centres one hour before the commencement of examination.

TNSTC Madurai will operate 100 special buses to all the centres. Aspirants can get buses from all bus stands. After the examination ends, the aspirants can get special buses to all important bus stands from their centres.

Speaking to Express, P Hamsapriya, Academic Coordinator of the Mahathma Mantasoori School and City Coordinator for National Testing Agency (NTA) said, "Aspirants are asked to follow SOP released by the Ministry of Health. In view of the COVID-19 precautionary measures, only 20 aspirants will be allowed to write in one examination hall. Totally, 35 observers have been deployed in all the 20 centres. Each centre has a centre head and hall supervisors to monitor the aspirants. For the first time, a flying squad is set to supervise the UG-NEET examination," she said.