Delhi University’s Rajdhani College has decided to reduce 20 per cent fees for all students for the upcoming academic session. This was in view of helping the students amid the economic distressful situation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college has further decided to waive off 100 per cent fees for students who lost one or two parents to the infection. In 2020, the college gave 20 per cent off on annual fees for all the students. “The annual fees of all the courses are around Rs 10,000. The families are financially and emotionally facing a lot of problems. So, we decided to provide relaxation and submitted the proposal which was approved by the governing body in the recently held meeting. The students who lost their parents will be given 100 per cent relaxation,” said Rajesh Giri, principal of Rajdhani College.

The DU affiliated college also started a scheme, Student Aid Fund, to help financially weak students.

“Many students come from a financially poor background whose parents have lost their jobs. For such students the college will give financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 to support them in their education,” said Giri. The college also has a Yuva society which helps the students with study materials.