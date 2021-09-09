Indian Institute of Technology Madras has bagged the top spot at the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2021 for the third time in a row. The IIT had scored 83.88 and 85.31 in the NIRF 2019 and NIRF 2020 ranking, respectively.

Last year, IIT Madras took the top spot (overall category) while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore topped the university category.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the NIRF 2021. Like every other event for the past two years, this too was revealed online on various video and social media platforms. In the sixth edition of the rankings, eight IITs and two national Institutes of Technology (NITs) figured in the top ten engineering institutions in the country.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad ranked as the best B-School, while Jamia Hamdard was declared the top institution for pharmacy studies. In the colleges category, Miranda House in Delhi bagged the first rank followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Delhi and Loyola College, Chennai. As per the NIRF ranking, AIIMS Delhi has bagged the top spot among medical colleges followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

The NIRF ranks education institutes and universities all over India across several parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception.