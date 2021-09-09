Chennai's Loyola College moved up the ladder as the college is now ranked third in the list of best colleges in the country as opposed to last year where it was ranked sixth. The top two colleges in the country remain unchanged with Delhi University's Miranda House considered as the number one college in the country followed by DU's Lady Shri Ram College.



Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2021 on September 9. Like every other event for the past two years, this too was revealed online on various video and social media platforms.



The NIRF ranks education institutes and universities all over India across several parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception.