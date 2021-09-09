After the National Testing Agency released admit cards on their website for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exams, the aspirants have taken to social media to complain about being allotted far-off exam centres. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 12.

Shruti Soren (19), a resident of Jharkhand's Ranchi, said that her exam centre is about 16 km away from the main city. "I think many have been getting far away centres this year probably because there are a lot more NEET aspirants than usual because of the pandemic which is why they have had to manage the crowd," she said. Shruti is one of the relatively lucky ones as some students took to Twitter complaining that their exam centre is more than 50km away from their residence.

One Twitter user even requested the ministry to change his exam centre which was 82 kms away, he tweeted, "My NEET exam centre is very far from my home — 82 kms. Kindly change my exam centre to the main Gaya town in Bihar. So that I can get proper transportation."

Another Twitter user said his centre was more than 100 km away and called for the postponement of NEET which is scheduled for September 12. He said, "Postpone NEET-2021 UG. My exam centre is 115km away from my home. Most of the local trains are cancelled in West Bengal and only half of the public busses are plying. How can I reach the centre?"

Opposition leaders like Shashi Tharoor have jumped in to highlight NEET aspirants' grievances. Tharoor tweeted on September 9, "The NEET exams show our Govt in a poor light: unresponsiveness to genuine concerns; admit cards not delivered to aspirants in time; failure to provide centres in towns they reside, thus requiring unnecessary & risky travels. What a disgrace to treat our #COVID warriors like this!"

In case you still haven't downloaded your admit card, here is how to do it:

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET UG Admit Card 2021 link on the home page

Enter the login credentials and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download it

Keep a hard copy of the same for any future necessities