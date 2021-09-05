Over two-thirds of Vietnam's 63 provincial-level localities started their new school year on Sunday amid the worst ever wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The school opening ceremonies were simplified due to COVID-19 restrictions, as 20 localities had to gather students online for the ceremonies, Xinhua news agency.

Another 13 localities chose to postpone their back-to-school events while six others, including the current COVID-19 hotspot Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam, cancelled the event, the news agency reported.

Vietnam has been fighting its worst wave of COVID-19 infections since late April with 511,170 cases and 12,793 deaths recorded as of Sunday, according to the country's Ministry of Health.