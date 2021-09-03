The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday informed the Supreme Court that CBSE results will not affect the eligibility of students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The NTA also stated that clearing the CBSE exams will just be a criterion for counselling in case the students qualify NEET. The case has now been adjourned to September 6.

Neet UG should be postponed as it is a stressfull time for us we can't take huge burden at a time and especially 'risk' for our career turning points.@dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA @narendramodi @PMOIndia — Yashu Mehla (@Luv_JoyAndMe) September 3, 2021

A three-judge bench of Justices Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice CT Ravikumar were hearing a petition by the students seeking postponement of NEET. The bench said, "Your grievance is other exams will commence and your result isn't declared. The relief claimed is unnecessary as authorities say you will be permitted."

The bench stated this after hearing the NTA's assurances: "The non-declaration of the results of CBSE Private, Compartment and Patrachar exams for Class XII will not prevent those students from appearing in the NEET UG exam,” NTA stated. The counsel representing CBSE said that the results will be released on September 30.

Respected @dpradhanbjp ji, please give relief to NEET UG aspirants. It is very much understood that 20-25 days postponement won't affect any academic session. Academic session will start late. There's enough time for counseling & admission process. #SCshiftNEETUG pic.twitter.com/90AUNYvXc1 — Puja (@Puja94524917) September 3, 2021

As the NEET exam date (September 12) approaches, the clamour of students are only growing louder. The petitioners had claimed that the scheduling of NEET was "manifestly arbitrary" and violates Article 14 of the Constitution of India. NEET is scheduled amid the dates blocked for CBSE Compartment Exams. The exams are scheduled to end on September 15.

Moreover, students have also claimed that NEET UG clashes with the board exams of states like Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. They claim that it would put undue stress on them to write both exams together.