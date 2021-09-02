The State government has tightened the rules for availing 20 per cent reservation for Tamil medium candidates in State government jobs. The GO issued for this purpose on August 16 has added 11 more conditions for choosing candidates for government jobs.

According to the GO, only those who have completed their studies through Tamil medium from Class I up to the educational qualification required for the job, will be eligible for availing reservation under the Tamil Nadu Appointment on preferential basis in the services under the State of Persons Studied in Tamil Medium Act, 2010.

The GO has also made it clear that those who completed their studies through other languages as medium of instruction, but took the examination alone in Tamil would not be eligible for this reservation. Also, those who took the SSLC examination directly without having formal schooling upto Class IX are not eligible for this reservation. Besides, those who have studied in other States by choosing a different language as medium of instruction but completed rest of their studies in Tamil Nadu through the Tamil medium are also not eligible for this reservation.

"Recruiting agencies or appointing authorities should scrutinise the veracity of the transfer certificates, mark statement, etc, to ensure that the candidate concerned has indeed completed his studies through the Tamil medium," the order said.