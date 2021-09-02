With COVID-19 cases falling significantly in Madhya Pradesh, schools for classes 6 to 12 started regular physical sessions in the state on Wednesday with 50 per cent cap on attendance, and students expressed happiness on returning to their educational institutions.

The MP government had earlier reopened schools for Classes 9 to 12 in the last week of July with 50 per cent cap on attendance, but these classes were being held only on specific days a week.

On Wednesday, while the attendance was thin in schools, students were glad to attend physical classes after nearly 17 months.

Bhopal district education officer Nitin Saxena told PTI that schools were directed to follow the COVID-19 protocols strictly and 50 per cent students out of the total strength were allowed to attend classes on alternate days. However, the online classes will continue as usual, he said.

"Students appeared enthusiastic on returning to their schools after a long gap," the official said.

Gyan Ganga International Academy's director and Association of Unaided Private Schools vice president Viny Raj Modi said classes from 6 to 12 have been resumed as per the COVID-19 protocols set by the state government.

He said on the first day, only 70 per cent of the total permitted students came to their educational institution, and expressed hope that the attendance will improve once bus services for schools are restored.

Harshita Gupta, a Class 12 student at the Gyan Ganga International Academy here, was glad to be back to her school after a long time.

"All COVID-19 protocols are being followed in the school. I am thankful to the education department for reopening the schools. I am really feeling good after coming to the school. This gives us an opportunity to interact with our classmates and teachers,” she said.

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh reported 10 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state's infection tally to 7,92,175, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, as per official data.