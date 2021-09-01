The highest decision making council of Delhi University (DU), the Executive Council (EC) on Tuesday approved the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with a majority for the implementation of the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) with Multi Entry and Exit System (MEES) from the next academic session 2022-23. As per EC members, three members dissented the decision.

"A total of three elected members dissented in the EC meeting but they passed the NEP 2020 with majority. We are not against it but our concern is to implement it after proper discussion planning. What is the need to hurry when the policy is be implemented next year. It should be well discussed at college and faculty level and in the committee of course," said Rajpal Singh Pawar, a member of the EC. The FYUP with MEES was passed last week by the Academic Council.

Another elected EC member of the University Court, Advocate Ashok Aggarwal, said, "I found it extremely unfortunate that a major restructuring was passed without responding to important issues raised by members. How can restructuring of UG courses be delinked with PG restructuring? Merits of FYUP are not clear, why should students pay for an additional year if the indepth study of a discipline in Four Year UG course remains what it is today in a 3-year undergraduate honours course?"

Following the decision, students who will be taking admission in DU from next year will enrol in the FYUP and the new pattern. The students can exit after one year or second year with a certificate and Diploma and re-enroll after a gap. There will be credit transfer system which gives the students the option to transfer in any university in India and abroad.

While Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) strongly opposed the FYUP 2.0 and called for a social media campaign against the recommendations of the NEP 2020, the University went ahead with the implementation of the FYUP with MEES through its Executive Council. "The fixing of the academic year 2022-23 as the year of implementation of NEP 2020 is baseless as first there needs to be detailed discussion and wider consultation on NEP 2020 among all stakeholders and only then we can determine whether NEP 2020 will be feasible in DU at all. It also increases expenditure towards the undergraduate programme. Students leaving the system with lesser years of study will always be treated as dropouts by the job markets," said DUTA President Rajib Ray in a statement.

He went on to add, "MEES will only increase attrition rate giving false sense of a degree. The relevance of such awards on the job prospects of a student remains unclear. This is an extremely ill-prepared structure which if implemented can actually end up damaging the career progression of generations of students to come."

Abha Dev Habib, a DU professor said, "Multiple entry and exit system will result in increased drop out rate amongst women and dalit-bahujan students. Certificate and Diploma are merely paper degrees. Don't rush DU into FYUP 2013 fiasco again."

"NEP with the deadly combo of FYUP, MEES, SWAYAM, MOOCs & ABC will lead to drastic reduction in teachers' workload and dilution of courses and degrees. There must be absorption of all existing ad-hoc and temporary teachers," said Mithuraj Dhusiya, AC member. Further, several students organisations also joined the DUTA in opposing the implementation of NEP and teachers and students reached out on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook sharing protest photographs and placards against FYUP.