Government PU colleges are likely to face acute shortage of infrastructure and faculty in the state in general and in Koppal district in particular as they are witnessing heavy admissions for 2021-22 following almost all SSLC examinees for 2020-21 academic year getting through.

In fact, last date for admissions in government PU colleges has been extended from August 31 to September 11 without penalty due to heavy rush as there is no intake limit, said official sources. For instance, a government PU college for boys in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district has already given admissions to over 600 students, while another college for girls has already admitted over 500 students.

People's representatives and department of PU education have to pursue with the government to ensure infrastructure and faculty, said SFI state president Amaresh Kadagad. Poor students cannot afford heavy tuition fee at private PU colleges and prefer government PU colleges. Hence, post-matric hostels must also re-opened immediately in Koppal district that has 100 PU colleges including 38 government and nine aided PU colleges, he noted.

However, the department deputy director Ravikumar B G told TNIE on Wednesday that the government will be pursued to provide more classrooms and guest lecturers to cope with the situation. Gangavati MLA Paranna Munavalli has ensured sanction of 10 more classrooms in PU colleges in this direction, he added.Caption: Heavy rush for adm at government PU colleges in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district.