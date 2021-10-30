The Principal of a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, who allegedly dangled a child upside down from the first floor of the school building, as a punishment of sorts, has been arrested after photographs of the incident went viral on social media. The Mirzapur District Magistrate ordered a complaint to be filed against the Principal. The police then registered a case against Manoj Vishwakarma, who has now been arrested.

The incident took place at the Sadbhavna Shikshan Sansthan Junior High School in Ahraura, Mirzapur, on October 28. The Principal had meted out the 'punishment' to a child studying in Class II for being mischievous. The child was reportedly pulled inside only after he screamed and begged for forgiveness, while the other students looked on. A student, who was on the spot at the time, said the child was held upside down for 10 minutes.

A case was registered on the complaint of the child's father under sections 352 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and appropriate sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Meanwhile, education official Gautam Prasad said the process of de-recognising the school has been initiated and the 300-odd students would be admitted to other schools nearby.