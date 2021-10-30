NSE Academy has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Management, Jammu to initiate joint certification programmes in financial technologies and finance. These programmes will be disseminated through online and hybrid mode and will be co-certified by both institutions.

Under this partnership, many short-term and long-term programs aimed at working professionals and custom-designed programmes for organisations looking to foster leadership capabilities in the finance and financial technology sphere will be announced shortly.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof BS Sahay, Director IIM Jammu, said, “This MoU will make professional education and training in finance and allied areas accessible to a wider section of aspiring professionals. A collaborative approach is the need of the hour and in line with the New Education Policy, 2020 too.”