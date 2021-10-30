Apprehensive over the outcome of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), a 20-year old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district.

The student had appeared for the entrance exam for the third time now. According to police, the youth had attempted the test in the year 2019 and the year 2020, however, he could not clear it. This year it was held in September and the results are expected to be out in a couple of days. With the National Testing Agency publishing the answer key, the police said that the youth was believed to be upset and told his parents that he may not be able to clear the test this year either.



Despite the advice from his parents to wait for the results, he allegedly consumed pesticides on the afternoon of October 29 and was admitted to the Pollachi Government Hospital. The doctors attending to the youth referred him to another hospital in the city but he breathed his last on the same night, the police said. This is the fourth death of a NEET aspirant by suicide in Tamil Nadu this year. The earlier three were reported in September and added to the list of several NEET aspirants in the state who died by suicide since 2017 when the common entrance exam was first introduced in the country.