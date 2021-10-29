The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit card for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 here on October 28. Those who applied for the exam can download their call letters through the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The link to download the admit card will remain active till November 21. Registration ID and roll number are required to download the admit card. Here is the link to download the admit card: https://upsconline.nic. in/eadmitcard/admitcard_cms_ 2021/

Steps to download UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Access the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the homepage link that says 'UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021'

Step 3: Type in the credentials in the new window

Step 4: Download the admit card displayed for future reference