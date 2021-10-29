After almost a month of reopening of schools in Karnataka, a few COVID positive cases have come to light. On Thursday, another private school in Basavanagudi in South Bengaluru was partially sealed after a class VIII student tested positive for COVID-19.



According to the BBMP officials, the student was infected by his mother and tested positive on October 25. The student had shown several symptoms including fever and cold. After the result was out, the school was partially sealed and sanitised.



As per the guidelines, the BBMP officials have taken swab samples of another 15 people who were in direct contact with the student. Two days ago, 33 students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kodagu were also tested positive after which the school was sealed and online classes resumed.