Anxieties are rising amongst students who appeared for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2021 as the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced results yet.

Dr Amit Gupta, Professor, AIIMS Rishikesh, told The Indian Express that students are losing out on the precious time of their life as they sit idle waiting for the results. “NEET aspirants have no idea about the result declaration. They are anxiously looking forward to knowing their fate as they invest several years into the preparations. Delayed results also mean that students will have lesser options to choose from at a later stage. The applications for most foreign universities have already closed for this session. They are not left with any alternative than waiting,” he reportedly said.

Dr Tejpal Singh, Professor at the SN Medical College in Agra told the Express that the six-month delay, which the students are facing due to Coronavirus, will not be compensated and it will be reflected in their medical education. “Along with administrative and academic responsibilities, faculty in medical institutes also have to fulfill clinical duties. With Coronavirus and dengue, doctors have been under a lot of work since last year. It is impossible to complete the first year syllabus in just six months and if we provide the required time, then the future exams and sessions are likely to be delayed. It is a double-edged sword for faculty members,” Dr Tejpal reportedly said.

Dr Satyendra Singh, Professor of Physiology at the University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi, said that the batch of 2021 was supposed to join a couple of months ago but it seems unlikely that students will be able to finalise admissions before the end of November.

“In 2019, the National Medical Commission (NMC) came up with an ambitious competency-based curriculum, but we have not been able to implement it in our classrooms because of the perpetual delay. Policymakers did not consult the academics regarding the timeline of the exams and how it could impact institutes, faculty members,” he reportedly said.

Singh added that the burden on faculty members is increasing and it will continue to be that way even as the batch of 2022 joins in. “If there is no delay next year, students will join courses by May. So, practically faculty members will have to focus on two batches that would be in the initial stages of their course. Physiology and anatomy are basics of MBBS where we cannot afford any compromises, otherwise, it would become difficult for students to keep up with the syllabus later,” he told the daily.