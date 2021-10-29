After being on an indefinite hunger strike since October 24, left-leaning student organisations, including the All India Students' Association (AISA), The Collective, Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch, Disha, Pachhas, Democratic Students' Union and VCF, finally ended their protest on October 29. The protest had been staged to push the Delhi University administration to reopen the institutions.

The move came after a delegation from these student organisations met with two Delhi University proctors. "They assured us that a notification regarding the reopening of campuses will be issued within a week. However, if the authorities don't release the notification on time, we will resume our protest," said AISA Delhi State Secretary Abhigyan.

AISA students Manik and Ayush have been part of the hunger strike over the last five days. "Manik had to be taken off the strike because his health condition had deteriorated. He had to be hospitalised and glucose was administered," added Abhigyan. Ayush continued with the protest until it was called off today. Besides these two students, 30 odd students from various student organisations were also part of the strike.

The protesting students were also detained by Delhi Police on October 27 at the Maurice Nagar Police Station when the students were already in the third day of their protest.

Speaking about the DDMA announcement that educational institutions can reopen on November 1, Abhigyan said, "An official statement from the university is yet to come out. The VC has been giving statements to the media that the campus will be reopened soon but he is hesitant to face the students and inform them of the same."