Students studying in colleges under Sambalpur University in Odisha no longer need to run pillar to post to get a migration certificate for admission in other institutions as a recently launched online service will enable them to apply for it while sitting at home.

The varsity is the second educational institution in the state after the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar to launch the online service under the Centre for Modernising Government Initiative.

The service for the students was started under the Odisha Right to Public Service Act (ORTPSA) on Wednesday, the university said in a release.

Vice-Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal said the students of the affiliated colleges under the varsity seeking migration would not have to visit the institute for the certificate as they could apply online and get it.

As many as 222 colleges from ten districts of western Odisha fall under the university. Around 25,000 students pass out from these colleges every year. Many graduates eventually take admission to other universities and need a migration certificate.

How to apply

To apply online, one has to visit the official website of Sambalpur University and click on the 'Apply for Migration' menu, following which, it will redirect them to the ORTPSA migration, an official said.

Registrar Nruparaj Sahu informed that the students will be able to avail additional services online as the university will continue to focus on more digitisation.