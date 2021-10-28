The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate for over 16 lakh students on September 12. A month and 16 days have passed, but the agency is yet to release the results, despite the OMR sheets of the candidates being made available on its website. This is unlike any other year, where usually, the results and rank lists are out in a month.



However, with the Supreme Court asking the NTA to release the results, they are expected anytime now. So, what could have caused the delay? There are a few reasons to consider. To begin with, the Bombay High Court had asked the NTA to conduct the examination for two students and declare their results along with the main results of the test that was conducted on September 12. The High Court had taken note of the fact that the test booklet and OMR sheet of two medical aspirants — Vaishnavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji — got mixed up at the examination centre before the start of the test and ordered that they be given a fresh opportunity to appear. However, the Supreme Court noted that this cannot be possible.



At the same time, on the day of the examination, there have been allegations of paper leak and malpractices. Owing to this, a few petitions were filed before the Supreme Court, asking to quash the results and to conduct NEET again. The petitions were dismissed and the SC had asked the lawyers to not file similar petitions. At the same time, some students wanted a Phase II of NEET, considering the pandemic.



The Supreme Court is also hearing another petition, seeking to examine the reservations in the All India Quota. The case is up for hearing on November 16. However, the SC said that this won't affect the results, but the counselling will only happen after the verdict. With these scenarios, the results can be out anytime now. All the best, aspirants!