Mangalore University will introduce 'Open Book Examination' for a few selected undergraduate courses from the next academic year 2022-23 on a pilot basis, informed the varsity's Vice-Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya. The Open Book Exam has been introduced for the first time in Karnataka by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) this academic year.

The VC said that the varsity will require a lot of planning to come up with question papers for the Open Book Exam and the questions prepared must enable the students to answer it critically, compared to traditional exams. "An Entrepreneurship Development Cell will be set up to develop entrepreneurial skills in students and also the cell will further strengthen the training and placement cell," he said.

Meanwhile, MU will be launching a five-year integrated law course at the PG Centre in Chikka Aluvara in Kodagu, the varsity has received in-principle approval from the Bar Council. The syllabus will be ready by next January. A certificate programme in General Law and postgraduate diploma programme in Human Rights Law have been approved by the Academic Council too.

The VC added that in-person classes for degree colleges will begin from November 8 and the syllabus will be ready for all 61 courses, during an Academic Council meeting at Konaje. He said that the syllabus will not be final and it will be continuously evolving. The varsity will also implement digital evaluation in the next semester. "In the first phase, 61 courses have been finalised under the NEP and there will be 45 Board of Studies. The syllabus for six subjects such as Data Processing, French, Arabic, Tulu and Visual Arts is yet to be ready, hence the model syllabus prepared by the state syllabus committee will be introduced for two semesters for these courses. If the state syllabus is also not ready, then, the varsity expert committee will prepare it by November 6," he said.

He added that under the NEP, the semester exams will be only for two hours.