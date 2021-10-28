Soon, all the activities of students in the University of Kerala, from admission to graduation, will be brought under a single platform. Thanks to the innovative Student Life Cycle Management system implemented by the university's examination wing. The system will also bring in latest updates such as QR-coded answer scripts and facilities to enter marks in an online mode.



The Student Life Cycle Management system, along with the newly set up digital facilities in the university library, will be inaugurated by Higher Education Minister R Bindu at the university's Senate Hall at 3 pm on October 29. Vice-Chancellor VP Mahadevan Pillai will preside over the function.



Besides managing the student's admission and exam process, the cross-functional platform will also enable multiple functions related to pre-examination activities as well as online and offline examinations. Post-examination processes such as valuation camp management, answer sheet evaluation, re-evaluation and result processing will also be carried out through the platform.



The QR-coded answer sheets can be directly sent from colleges to valuation camps. This will avoid the need to send the answer scripts to the university for false numbering and data entry. Evaluators can directly upload marks on the portal using a mobile application. This will help in the faster declaration of results by the varsity.



The introduction of Radio Frequency Identification technology will modernise the Library Management System in the varsity.



Students can use touchscreen information kiosks to find out whether a title is currently available. Besides, handheld readers will help students easily identify titles on the library shelves. Other modern facilities in the university library include an alarm system to prevent books from being taken outside without proper entry in the register, a check-in drop box to return books round the clock and chip-enabled smart cards for library members.



An online platform with 20 lakh digital pages has also been introduced. A resource centre for visually-challenged persons is another innovation in the university library. Over ten lakh titles have been converted to audiobooks. Modern computers, smartphones and digital Braille equipment have also been made available in the library for visually-challenged persons.