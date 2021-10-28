Jawaharlal Nehru University has decided to allow all students of the School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies (SLL&CS) who appeared for the end semester exams to be promoted to the next semester. Those who did not secure the required CGPA will be given provisional registration and they will have to clear the previous exam to score the required cut-off to get their degrees. More than 60 students of the SLL&CS had failed to clear the CGPA cut-off.



The administration of JNU wrote to the Dean of the School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies with the orders and said that this has been recommended by the Board of School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies. The letter also mentioned that this is a one-off incident due to the pandemic and should not be considered a precedent.



The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) JNU Unit had protested about the same issue a few days back and accused the faculty of discriminating among students based on their political and ideological inclinations. "Some course in-charges (teachers) from centres like Japanese, German and Pashto in the School of Language are targeting students on the basis of political orientation, region and activism. It is well known that they openly threaten students and fail them if they join organisations other than the left-leaning ones," ABVP JNU Unit Secretary Rohit Kumar had told EdexLive.