While Kodagu recorded a COVID positivity rate below 1% for a week, the cases spiked after 33 students of an education institution tested positive for COVID-19.

Thirty three students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Galibeedu, Madikeri, have tested positive for COVID-19. A few of the students in the institution developed symptoms like fever and the school management arranged for all the students to take an RT-PCR test.

On October 25, 279 students were tested. Test results of 139 students were availed on Tuesday, October 26, and the results of 21 students came back positive for COVID-19. On October 27, test results of the remaining 140 students were ready and 12 more students tested positive.

District Health Officer Dr Venkatesh confirmed that the school management and the faculty will also be tested. He added that the parents of the students who have tested positive will also be tested for COVID-19. While the positivity rate in the district stood at 0.19% as on October 26, this rate rose to 1.21% on October 27.