Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, launched Parents Samvad, an outreach programme for parents of school children on October 28. What is so unique about this programme? Under this programme, school mitras, who are part of Parents Samvad, will connect with over 18 lakh parents on a one-to-one basis.



According to Sisodia, over 18 lakh parents will be connected on a one-to-one basis under the programme called Parents Samvad: Let's talk to parents. "There are two kinds of parenting that are common here, which is either zero parenting or over-parenting, and both of them are harmful for overall development of the child."



Sisodia added, "Either parents become bosses of children, trying to instruct them rather than guiding or the new generation parents try to become friends, but children need just parents, not bosses or friends. There are separate people to play those roles in their lives."



Delhi government schools will seek help from volunteer parents, who will be called school mitras, to bridge the gap between School Management Committees (SMCs) and parents.