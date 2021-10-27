For a few hours on October 26, young female students in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh were given a chance to be District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Chief Development Officer (CDO) under the 'Mission Nari Shakti'.

This initiative is part of the state government's attempt to empower women by instilling confidence and a sense of security in them. Shalendra Singh, the District Magistrate of Moradabad, said, "The state government is running Mission Nari Shakti with an aim to make women self-reliant, secure and financially empowered." He added, "Under this mission, talented girls have been given a chance to occupy major positions in the district for a day. This will instil confidence in them, ignite a desire in them to do something for the society and help them connect with the mainstream of society."

Girls who were made the DM, SSP, DSP and CDO under this initiative were happy to occupy the offices for a few hours. They said that this initiative can prove to be extremely beneficial for them ahead in their careers. Sandhya Bhati, a student from the Akansha Vidyapeeth was made DM of Moradabad for a day. Bhati said, "I was the DM for two hours and I got to listen to the problems of the people and find solutions for them. I felt really proud today. I am extremely thankful to the principal and the DM for this opportunity."

The young student said that she wants to join the armed forces someday. She said, "Women get to learn a lot through these initiatives. They realise that people stand by their side..." Similarly, Iqra, a Class 12 student studying in Moradabad Government College, acted as Moradabad Superintendent of Police.