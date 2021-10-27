The Kerala State Child Rights Commission has called on teachers, school bus drivers and school cooks to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The proposal was made at a meeting of district-level duty bearers held on October 26 to codify measures to protect the right to education and ensure the safety of children in the event of the opening of schools.

The Commission further stated that water from wells in schools should be subjected to scientific testing. A hygienic and safe environment should be created in the school premises and homes with an emphasis on the physical and mental health of the students. Particular attention should be paid to children who are physically challenged and belong to backward classes, they said.

They also asked that the school health plan should be restarted. One of their major demands is that action should be taken to maintain the mental health of students arriving at schools after 20 months of break. The services of the Student Police should be utilised to ensure that the COVID standards are met. Thermal scanners should be made available, they also stated.