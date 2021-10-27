The first allotment list under the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) was just announced on its official website, josaa.nic.in. Those who cleared the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) can log in to the website and access the list. The registrations for the counselling in seats ended on October 25, and ever since, JoSAA has also conducted two mock counselling rounds in order to familiarise students with the process.

The JoSAA counselling is for admission into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) and Government Funded Technical Instituttions (GFTI). Students who qualified JEE Main will be eligible for admission in NITs, IIITs and GFTIs while students who qualify JEE Advanced will be eligible for admission in IITs. Around 40,000 candidates qualified the JEE Advanced this year. Among these, only about 15,000 will be admitted via JoSAA into the 23 IITs

The online admission process for the selected candidates will last up to October 30. These students will be required to complete the admission process online by verifying their seats and paying the fee. The verification of documents will start soon, for which students will have to produce the receipt of the fee paid to verify the seats. Withdrawal of seats will only be allowed from the second round, the list for which, is due to be released on November 1.

The sixth and final round of JoSAA counselling will end on November 18. Do keep an eye on this space for more updates.