The cooks of government-run residential schools in Mayurbhanj district protested in front of District Welfare Office (DWO) at Murgabadi of Baripada on Tuesday demanding The immediate removal of headmaster of government-run Boring Residential School in Thakurmunda block as he has been accused of sexual harassment on female cook.

The protestors accused the headmaster who has been sexually assaulting the cook of the institution for a couple of years. When she took the matter to her family, the headmaster allegedly threatened her. When the news spread, she had taken help from her family and reported the issue to the police.

Thakurmunda Police arrested the headmaster based on the complaint of the victim two days ago and a case was registered under IPC sections 276, 506 and 294. He is now under judicial custody.