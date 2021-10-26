A total of 21 students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Madikeri taluk tested positive for COVID-19. A few students in the institution developed symptoms of fever and the management arranged for the students to undergo COVID tests.

A total of 139 students who appeared for an academic exam were made to take the test. Among them, 21 students were tested positive. DHO Dr Venkatesh confirmed that the faculty of the institution will undergo COVID tests on Wednesday even as the test results of few other students are awaited.

Schools have begun to unlock across the country, for Classes 9-12, since October 1. Many states have now announced that they I'll begin the process of opening schools for Classes 1-8 from November onward.