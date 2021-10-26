Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on October 26 said the Centre is resorting to vindictive action against Kashmiri youth and said such steps will "alienate them further" after cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were registered against a few students in Srinagar for celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in a ICC World T20 cricket match on October 24.

Two cases have been registered under the UAPA against medical students living in hostels of Government Medical College and of Sher E Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences. Reacting to it, the PDP president said the Centre should've instead tried to ascertain why the educated youth choose to identify with Pakistan.

"HMs (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) 'Mann ki baat' with Kashmiri youth started with slapping UAPA against medical students for celebrating Pakistan's win. Instead of trying to ascertain why educated youth choose to identify with Pakistan, GOI resorting to vindictive actions. Such steps will alienate them further," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said on Twitter.

Shah was on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to meet the youth at many places, including the students at these two hostels, who celebrated when Pakistan won the cricket match with India which was played in Dubai on Sunday.