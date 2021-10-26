Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya said on October 26 that a total of 157 medical colleges have been approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, worth Rs 5,000 crore, has been launched as of October 25 to focus on preventive care.

"PM approved 157 new medical colleges...seats for medical students almost doubled...We worked with a total approach to ensure people are given affordable treatment," said Mandaviya while briefing the media today. He added that to fill in the lapses present in the current health infrastructure, a total of Rs 64,000 crore will be spent on Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

The Union Health Minister further said that the Government of India has set up 1,50,000 Ayushman Health and Wellness Centres to provide affordable treatment for diseases like cancer, diabetes along with check-ups at the primary level. "For treatment of diseases like cancer, diabetes...and check-up at the primary level we took a decision to set up 1,50,000 health and wellness centres. About 79,000 above have been inaugurated in the country," said Mandaviya.

He further said that the Government of India has set up 8,000 Jan Aushadhi (Public medicine) centres and claimed that more than 20 lakh people are availing benefits at such stores.