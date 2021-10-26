Vice Chancellor of India's first National Forensic Science University in Gujarat led a panel that visited the proposed site for the second such university in Tripura on October 25, according to reports

The team landed in Tripura early in the morning and went straight to Anandanagar — a few kilometres away from Agartala city — to physically inspect the on-going land acquisition, sources from the Education Department of Tripura told ANI.

A team of officials from the state administration, which includes Somya Gupta, who is the Principal Secretary to the Revenue Department, and the Assistant District Magistrate (West Tripura) accompanied the delegation towards the location and discussed the nitty-gritties of the project. During the spot visit, the expert's team shared their suggestions with the officials of state administration to speed up the process of land acquisition, sources told ANI.

Later, the team from Gujarat met Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb at the civic secretariat where discussions took place over the speedy completion of the project. It is speculated that students from different parts of the state as well as from foreign countries may take admission to the upcoming University in Tripura which may prove to be a big boon for the state's education infrastructure. In the initial stage, a makeshift campus has been opened at Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan complex in Agartala's Radha Nagar. Admission for five selected courses has also begun in the temporary campus.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the proposed site for the Forensic Science University in Tripura to lay the foundation stone. Shah was initially scheduled to visit on November 21, however, the visit may be delayed due to the Civic Elections as the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the state.