Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra has warned strict action against private unaided and aided schools if they are found insisting parents to buy books, uniforms and other stationary from particular vendors. In a statement, he said there are several complaints from parents about some schools forcing them to buy notebooks, uniforms and other stationary from particular vendors.

He said the private schools were given affiliation/ NOC/registrations based on a condition that they should follow all the rules set down by the Education Department. Also, the High Court in a judgment dated April 29, 2017 has said that the management of educational institutions does not prohibit any parent from purchasing books from a particular vendor.

The DC said, "Parents are free to purchase books, uniforms and other stationary from the open market." He warned strict action against the management of schools if they are still found violating this rule.