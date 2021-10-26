The Associate Dean (Academic) of the Digital University Kerala, Alex P James, has been featured in the list of the top 2 per cent scientists in the world prepared by Stanford University and Elsevier BV, a Netherlands-based publishing company. Dr James has appeared in the list for the second consecutive time, a statement issued by the varsity said.

There are six more members of the Board of Studies of DUK who have made it to the, the statement said adding that Dr James has been featured in two lists based on his "career-long data and single-year impact". In single-year impact, he is ranked 294 among 1,05,029 scientists in the world and ranks 8th in India in the field of Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

According to the Stanford-Elsevier report published last week, the rank is based on the top 100,000 by C-scores (number of citations, excluding self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2 per cent or above.

Apart from Dr James, members of Board of Studies of DUK, Dr Vincenzo Piuri of University of Milan, Dr Sudip Misra of IIT Kharagpur, Dr Swagatam Das of Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, Dr Ajith Abraham of Machine Intelligence Research Labs, Dr Suresh H Cherumuttathu of the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Dr Sudhakar C Reddy of Indian Space Research Organisation are in the list.

Among them, Dr James, Dr Misra, Dr Das and Dr Abraham are in the top 0.5 per cent in the world, the statement said. Research specialisation areas of Dr James, include AI hardware, Neuromorphic very-large-scale integration (VLSI) , Intelligent Imaging and Machine Learning, and Analog Electronics. Dr James is the professor in charge of Maker Village, Kochi and chief investigator for the Centre for Excellence in Intelligent Internet of Things sensors, both under DUK.

He also happens to be the Founding Chair for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Kerala Section Circuits and Systems Society, and is a fellow of British Computer Society, and Institution of Engineering and Technology, the statement added.