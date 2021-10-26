An 'Integrated Twinning Programme' for polytechnic students in the Tourism & Hospitality and Cyber Security by the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (GoK) in partnership with Montgomery County Community College (MCCC), Pennsylvania, USA, was unveiled on October 26. This programme is said to be the first of its kind that aims to internationalise higher education under NEP 2020.

Three students including Naveen from Sanehalli, Hosadurga Taluk, T A Tarun from Hosadurga, S.N.Dhanush from Mandya have bagged seats in this programme. Among these, Naveen's father is no more while his mother works as a labourer.

The fees for each student for a three-year course is Rs 20 lakh (including tuition fees, boarding and lodging, local travel and medical insurance) and will be completely borne by the Karnataka government in the form of 100 per cent scholarship for all students enrolled into the programme, said Minister for Higher Education and Skill Development Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

As per the agreement between MCCC and Department of Collegiate and Technical Education, the programme will be provided at Sri Jayachamarajendra (Govt) Polytechnic, Bengaluru, from the current academic year (2021-22).

This year has an intake of 24 students each for both the courses. As many as 5,000 students had submitted applications seeking entry for this novel programme. Finally, students have been selected based on their top marks. While 50% of seats have been given based on reservation remaining 50% is given under general merit.

Students will complete first year of study as per the C20 curriculum at SJ Government Polytechnic along with some preparatory coursework in English Language and Mathematics. After successfully completing all requirements for the first year, students will take 8 courses online by MCCC but at SJ Government Polytechnic during the second year. And 12 courses on-campus at MCCC campus in the USA in their final year where students will have full access to MCCC's student support services, including 24/7 online tutoring, library resources, academic advising, and wellness support, as well as MCCC's athletics, clubs and organisations.

Students will be awarded an Associate Degree by MCCC. They can further opt for a one-year paid apprenticeship at Montgomery or getting a lateral entry into an undergraduate program at any of the 30 transfer partner institutions in the USA.