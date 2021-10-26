As protests for reopening campuses spread across the country, the students of the Banaras Hindu University have started a sit-in at the main gate (Lanka Gate) of the varsity. While the administration has said that they will decide what to do on Thursday, October 28, the students have decided to carry the protest on till their demands are met.

The demands are quite similar to those of the students from universities in Delhi or West Bengal, where students protests have intensified over the past few weeks. The students want to campus to be reopened and offline classes to start. They said that online classes were an inevitable alternative during the lockdown but at a time when every other organisation is open, there is no logic to support not opening campuses. The students started their protest from the Central Library with a patch towards the Lanka Gate where they started their sit-in.

The Chief Proctor and other officials met the students and also conveyed via email thatthey are going to meet within a couple of days to come to a decision on the issue. "The administration has said that they will have a meeting on reopening on October 28. We will continue our protest till our demands are met, said Anupam, a student and a member of the Bhagat Singh Chatra Morcha.