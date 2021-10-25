Counselling for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), earlier known as AP EAMCET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test), starts today. Those candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can sign up for counselling, which is for admissions into undergraduate courses in the areas of Pharmacy, Agriculture and Engineering in Andhra Pradesh's colleges.



It is to be noted that though the counselling procedure is web-based, those students who don't have access to a stable internet connection can fill the AP EAPCET Counselling 2021 registration forms via the government-established helpline centres.



Steps to register for the counselling:

1. Visit the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline. in/EAPCET

2. On the homepage, go to 'Forms' and then, click on 'Candidate registration'

3. Key in your hall ticket number and date of birth

4. Fill in all the required details and upload the necessary documents. Check all the particulars and then, pay the application fee

5. Click on 'Submit'



As per the guidelines, candidates should list the colleges as per their preference. It is on November 10 that the seat allotment order will be released, which students will have to download, and between November 10 and 15 that will have to report at the allotted college. A few other important dates are:

October 26 to 31 - Certificate verification

November 1 to 5 - Option entry

November 6 - Corrections and final submission