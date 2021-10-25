Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said that all students in the state who secured an A-plus grade in all subjects in Class X would get seats in the courses of their choice as the government plans on increasing seats by 10 to 20 per cent and starting additional batches in various districts and taluks of the state.

The Minister said the increase in seats or additional batches would be based on the number of requests received from each area. He was answering queries put to him during the question hour of the Assembly, and he was asked whether the government had any plans to ensure students who secured A-plus in all subjects, get the courses they want.

The queries came in the backdrop of complaints from students and parents that those who have scored A-plus in all subjects are also finding it difficult to land the course of their choice as they go for Intermediate first-year admissions. Sivankutty informed the Assembly that of the approximately 1.2 lakh students who scored A-plus in all subjects, only about 5,800 hadn't as yet been admitted to the course of their choice. The second supplementary allotment ended last week. The students were notified about their allotted seats at www.hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The state recorded its best performance in the State School Leaving Certification (SSLC) Exam with a sky-high pass percentage of 99.47. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, VD Satheesan, said that before putting out the second supplementary list, the government ought to have first carried out school transfers and course combination transfers. The state government skipping that move and releasing the supplementary list has resulted in thousands of A-plus students landing courses they do not desire just so they do not lose out on a seat.

Sivankutty said the government will ensure that all students with an A-plus record across subjects would get admission in the course of their choice. A marginal increase in seats has been implemented in Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts of the state, informed the minister.