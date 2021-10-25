A lot of times, patients desperately search for suitable blood donors especially during serious accidents. Unable to get the right match for blood, the patient have often been extremely critical. In order to avoid such situations and get the blood donors at a right time, Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) - MAHE, Manipal, students in collaboration with KMC, have launched a new platform called Sociio Ichor which aims to connect blood donors with patients in need of blood. The team that developed this platform included, Manorath Khanna, Mohammed Dilshaad Uzair, Abhishek Gupta, Pratik Shewkani, Amulya Kollipara, Insha Manowar, Nivedita Singh and Yash Aryan

What makes the platform unique is it displays live requests of the patients who are in need of the blood and its components. The donors can register themselves to the platform to get connected to the patients in need. The platform, Sociio Ichor, has put all the digital privacy measures in place to keep the donors and receivers’ information safe. The idea behind developing this platform is to implement an active blood delivery system across India.

READ ALSO : Bridging the gap between blood donors and recipients

The team has created this platform in such a way that it is user-friendly. A registration form is available on the site which can be filled by people willing to donate blood. This information is carefully handled by the team and ensured that no private information of donors or receivers is leaked. When a blood request is received, the donor compatible with the blood type of the patient is notified. If no donor is found, then a search for live donors is initiated.

Lt General (Dr) MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, MAHE said, “It is heartening to see the students of MIT have conceptualised a platform Sociio Ichor and implemented it. I am sure this will be looked up and adopted by many other students and social groups, becoming a movement that revolutionises blood donation and makes a huge difference in the entire nation.”