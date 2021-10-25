The Enactus society at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University (DU) has won the '1 Race 4 Oceans' event at the Enactus World Cup 2021. The event was conducted online. The SRCC team, Project Leher's, idea involved upcycling cigarette butts which happen to the most littered objects on earth. Apart from being a general eyesore, they are toxic and cause damage to the environment.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Directors Hardik Aggarwal, Oshil Bansal and Aaditya Anand at Project Leher said, "We are glad that what started as an effort to raise awareness regarding responsible stubbing is now receiving a global acknowledgment.”

The SRCC proposed collecting cigarette butts from locations they are most commonly spotted at, including parks and in front of pubs and cafes and restaurants. The team has also come up with a technology that gets rid of the toxins in the product via radiation. This is then transformed into terracotta-based products.