BR Ramachandraiah (56), an academic working at Akshaya College has been arrested by Tumakuru Police for hurting religious sentiments in a book written by him. A former member of the Tumkur University Academic Council, In his English book Mowlya Darshana - The Essence of Value Education, he has allegedly made derogatory remarks against Islam. The book has been published by Vismaya Prakashana. According to the police, the author suggested this 260-page book as reading material for third semester BEd, DEd and Psychology students.

Lawyer Roshan Nawaz filed a complaint based on which an FIR under Section 157 of the CrPc was filed by the New Extension Police on October 21. Nawaz, who spoke to TNIE, said, “Since the book disturbs communal harmony and spreads hate, stringent action should be taken against the publisher and the college, where he is an assistant professor, must dismiss him from service."

Meanwhile, members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) have urged the government to ban the book completely. There are about 1,000 copies which have been printed and the PFI has asked the government to destroy them. A couple of days ago, they had even staged a protest against the author.

The book having been published in 2019, why is the issue being raked up only now? Hakeem, a PFI member said, "We go to know about the derogatory comments recently when the third semester classes began for BEd students. That's why the issue has been raked up. We have observed that the author has made some hateful remarks against the Prophet Mohammed as well as Muslims."

This is not the first time that Ramachandraiah has written a book. He has written several books related to moral values and varied subjects. When asked if the author is still connected to Tumkur University, Vice-Chancellor Prof YS Sidde Gowda said, “He was an academic council member some years ago and he is not connected with us anymore, but we have not prescribed his book for students at all."