The National Testing Agency announced that it has opened the window for filling up the second set of information and correct/modify the particulars of the first and second phase of the online application form for NEET (UG) 2021 till October 26, 2021.

As per a statement issued by NTA, it said that on receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is again opening the window for filling up the second set of information and correct/modify the particulars of the first and second phase of the online application form for NEET (UG) 2021 from October 21 - October 26 up to 11.50 pm.

"The interested candidates may avail this facility as the last and final opportunity for correcting their particulars which were filled in the first and second phase of the online application form of NEET (UG) 2021," NTA said in a statement

The candidates are advised by the agency to check, cross-check and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the scorecard to the registered e-mail address.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in making corrections in the online application form of NEET (UG) 2021, the candidate can contact the official website.